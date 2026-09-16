Real Madrid Players' Shirt Stance Sparks Debate

In a recent LaLiga clash, Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. chose not to display solidarity shirts supporting Ceuta. The shirts, bearing 'Todos somos caballas' to back the Spanish enclave, were rolled up or removed entirely, highlighting a division in expressions of support among the team.

The incident unfolded against a backdrop of increasing tension due to over 70,000 irregular border crossings between Morocco and Ceuta in July. Real Madrid accepted Elche's request to don the shirts but permitted players the discretion to express personal views, reflecting a wider debate on political activism in sports.

A larger discussion erupted after Moroccan player Ez Abde faced backlash for wearing the shirt. Abde emphasized that his actions were driven by community solidarity rather than political motives. The situation reveals the complexities athletes navigate when personal convictions intersect with public and political expectations.