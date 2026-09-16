Controversial Exit: Macklemore Dropped from Ed Sheeran Tour Amid Political Tensions

Ed Sheeran clarified on Tuesday that it was the tour's promoters, not himself, who decided to remove American rapper Macklemore from Sheeran's U.S. concert tour. This occurred following Macklemore's pro-Palestinian remarks at a concert in New Jersey on September 4.

Several supporting artists, including Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Lukas Graham, and Finneas, voiced their dissent by quitting the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. They showed support for his stance and the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, Sheeran took to Instagram to reiterate that Macklemore's removal was not his decision.

Promoters Messina Touring Group informed that upcoming U.S. venues of Sheeran's Loop Tour refused to host concerts featuring Macklemore. This decision reflects a broader tension between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli sentiments within the music industry. Macklemore's track record of advocacy for Palestinian rights and criticism of Israeli policies has fueled this conflict.