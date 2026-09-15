European Border Freeze: Italy and Spain Extend Schengen Suspension

Italy and Spain have prolonged the suspension of the Schengen border-free zone until October 8 due to ongoing internal security concerns and potential terrorist threats. Originally instated on July 31 after a surge of migrants into Ceuta, the controls aim to safeguard their borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:36 IST
European Border Freeze: Italy and Spain Extend Schengen Suspension

Italy and Spain have extended their suspension of the EU's Schengen Area, which allows for unrestricted cross-border travel, citing internal security risks and possible terrorist threats.

The Italian Interior Ministry clarified that these measures arise from concerns about security and potential terrorist infiltration.

Meanwhile, Spain's Interior Ministry stated that the conditions necessitating the closure persist, reinforcing Madrid's decision to secure its borders with Italy until October 8. The initial suspension was prompted by a large influx of migrants into Spain's Ceuta from Morocco on July 31.

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