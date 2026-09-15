Italy Extends Border Controls Amid Security Concerns
Italy has decided to extend the suspension of the EU's border-free arrangement with Spain for another 15 days due to ongoing security risks. This follows the initial suspension on July 31 in response to an influx of migrants into Ceuta, Spain, from Morocco.
Italy announced an extension of the suspension of the European Union’s Schengen border-free travel arrangement with Spain for another 15 days, citing ongoing security threats.
The decision comes in the wake of a significant influx of migrants into Spain's enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.
The Italian interior ministry highlighted persistent internal security risks and potential threats of terrorist infiltration as key reasons for the continued suspension.
ALSO READ
-
NATO Jets Take Down Russian-Linked Drone in Lithuania
-
Poland Fortifies Border Amid Rising Security Threats
-
Navigational Freedom and Security: Key Talk Points Between Egypt and Saudi Arabia
-
Italy's Controversial Electoral Reform Sparks Political Turmoil
-
Drones Redraw Boundaries: The Rising Intrusion in the Baltic Skies