Balancing Humor and Heartbreak: The Animated Journey of 'Tangles'

Canadian director Leah Nelson transformed personal experience with Alzheimer's into 'Tangles,' an animated dark comedy. This debut feature, adapted from Sarah Leavitt's graphic memoir, explores family dynamics with humor and emotion. Premiered at Cannes, the film features a star-studded cast and emphasizes caregivers' resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 03:28 IST
Balancing Humor and Heartbreak: The Animated Journey of 'Tangles'
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Canadian director Leah Nelson has drawn on personal experiences to create 'Tangles,' a poignant animated dark comedy inspired by her family's encounters with Alzheimer's. The hand-drawn film serves as Nelson's feature debut, derived from the graphic memoir by Canadian cartoonist Sarah Leavitt.

Having premiered at Cannes and showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival, 'Tangles' unfolds the narrative through the perspective of Leavitt's character, who navigates personal ambitions amidst her mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis. Leah Nelson was struck by the memoir's ability to evoke laughter during challenging times, inspiring her to adapt it into an animated film.

Through dark comedy, Nelson conveys the coexistence of humor and sorrow, exploring the nuanced complexities of dementia and familial ties. Featuring star voices like Abbi Jacobson and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the film captures genuine family dynamics, offering viewers and caregivers a shared, cathartic experience.

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