Federal Judge Calls for Google Antitrust Overhaul

A recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema suggests that Google should appoint an internal antitrust compliance officer and make adjustments to its advertising technology operations. Despite this, Judge Brinkema does not mandate breaking up Google's ad tech business, rejecting the Department of Justice's wishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 03:18 IST
Federal Judge Calls for Google Antitrust Overhaul
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In a significant development, a federal judge recommended that Google implement internal reforms to enhance antitrust compliance within its advertising technology sector. This proposal includes appointing an antitrust compliance officer.

Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, detailed these recommendations in a recent opinion, made public this week. This comes shortly after dismissing a Department of Justice appeal for Google's ad tech business division.

Both the Department of Justice and Google were granted a 14-day period to seek confidential data redactions from the court document, indicating the case's sensitive nature and ongoing complexities.

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