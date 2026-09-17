In a deadly escalation of hostilities, Russian drones targeted a passenger bus and train in southern Ukraine, resulting in five deaths, according to Ukrainian officials. The strikes mark continued assaults on Ukraine's transport infrastructure, critical for civilians amid the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, labelling them acts of brutality without military logic, and urged Western allies to increase sanctions against Russia. The attacks have intensified, with severe consequences for Ukraine's logistics and economy.

In the aftermath, responses from Ukrainian and Russian officials have been polarized, with each side denying deliberate targeting of civilians. The European and international communities remain watchful as the situation develops, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.