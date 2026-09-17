Fireball in Odesa: Russian Strike Devastates Apartment Building

A Russian missile strike hit a multi-storey apartment building in Odesa, a major Black Sea port city, early on Thursday, according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the city's administration, who announced the attack on Telegram.

The assault resulted in severe damage, triggering a large and dramatic fireball that was captured in images shared on unofficial Telegram channels. The extent of the destruction has sparked international concern.

As officials continue to gather information, there is an ongoing effort to assess potential casualties, highlighting the gravity of the situation and its impact on residents of the affected area.