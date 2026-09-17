Germany's Economic Resilience: A Promising Outlook Amid Challenges

The IMK economic institute has significantly raised its growth forecast for Germany, crediting robust exports and higher government spending. The projected GDP growth is 1.3% for 2026 and 1.4% for 2027. However, high energy prices and policy uncertainties pose challenges to sustainable recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:30 IST
Germany's Economic Resilience: A Promising Outlook Amid Challenges
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The IMK economic institute has revised its growth forecast for Germany, reflecting a more optimistic outlook than previously expected. The updated projections reveal an increase in GDP growth to 1.3% in 2026, from an earlier forecast of 0.6%.

This adjustment, announced on Thursday, comes on the back of stronger exports and increased governmental expenditure on defense and infrastructure. While other economic institutes like Ifo, DIW, and RWI have also raised their predictions, IMK warns that the recovery remains fragile.

Despite this promising outlook, high energy costs and ongoing economic policy uncertainty continue to weigh on household consumption. IMK stresses that these factors could hinder the sustainability of the economic rebound, with private consumption expected to contribute a mere 0.1 percentage point to GDP growth this year.

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