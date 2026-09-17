Germany's Economic Resilience: A Promising Outlook Amid Challenges

The IMK economic institute has revised its growth forecast for Germany, reflecting a more optimistic outlook than previously expected. The updated projections reveal an increase in GDP growth to 1.3% in 2026, from an earlier forecast of 0.6%.

This adjustment, announced on Thursday, comes on the back of stronger exports and increased governmental expenditure on defense and infrastructure. While other economic institutes like Ifo, DIW, and RWI have also raised their predictions, IMK warns that the recovery remains fragile.

Despite this promising outlook, high energy costs and ongoing economic policy uncertainty continue to weigh on household consumption. IMK stresses that these factors could hinder the sustainability of the economic rebound, with private consumption expected to contribute a mere 0.1 percentage point to GDP growth this year.