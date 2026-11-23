Chinese player Liu Wenwei has ​been suspended from the ​World Snooker Tour ‌amid an ​investigation into alleged match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on ‌Sunday. The 22-year-old, ranked 86th in the world, has not been charged but is suspected of failing to report approaches made to ‌him regarding match-fixing.

"This follows an investigation into him being ‌a party to approaches made to players to fix matches and failing to report approaches made to him to fix matches on the World ⁠Snooker ​Tour," read ⁠the statement. "The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation ⁠or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought."

Liu, ​who secured a two-year World Snooker Tour card from ⁠the 2025-26 season, has the right to appeal the suspension. The case evokes ⁠snooker's ​biggest corruption scandal in recent years, which culminated in 2023 with 10 players being sanctioned.

Liang Wenbo and Li ⁠Hang received lifetime bans, while former Masters champion Yan Bingtao and ⁠Zhao Xintong, ⁠now the world number one, were among eight players handed shorter suspensions for their roles in ‌the ‌match-fixing network.