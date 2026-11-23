Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma, best known for playing Bittu Sardar in the 2003 Bollywood film 'Koi... Mil Gaya', has married Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actor shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media, bringing back nostalgic memories of his popular on-screen character for fans.

The couple celebrated their union through ceremonies incorporating both Hindu and Sikh traditions. The wedding rituals included pheras around the sacred fire, followed by the signing of official marriage documents at a gurdwara. For the occasion, Anuj opted for an off-white embroidered sherwani, while Prabhjyot looked radiant in a traditional red bridal lehenga. Pictures from their intimate celebrations offered fans a glimpse into the couple's special day.

According to her social media profile, Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla is the founder of a health and wellness platform and is also active in the fitness space. Anuj Pandit Sharma, who now also goes by the name Anujj Anil Sharrma, rose to recognition with his role as Bittu Sardar in Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Koi... Mil Gaya' (2003). The same year, he also appeared in 'Darna Mana Hai.'

He subsequently featured in films such as 'Say Salaam India' (2007) and 'Total Siyapaa' (2014), in which he played Manav, the brother of Yami Gautam's character. On television, Anuj gained recognition for playing Joginder "Jogi" Khurrana in 'Parvarrish' Season 2 (2015-2016). He also portrayed Sunny in the comedy series 'Aadat Se Majboor' (2017-2018).

His work later extended to digital entertainment. In 2021, he played Utpal in the short-form comedy web series 'Bamini and Boys', which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Anuj is currently associated with the upcoming project Common Aadmi, in which he is both acting and contributing as a writer.

Directed by Khushal S. Rathore, the project features an ensemble cast comprising Rituparna Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Brijendra Kala and Alka Amin. Apart from acting and scriptwriting, Anuj has also explored music videos. He featured in the song 'Meri Heeriyyee', released by Zee Music Company alongside Kanikka Kapur, as well as 'Tere Vaaste'. (ANI)