The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $20 million to help the Kyrgyz Republic build its first utility-scale floating solar power plant, adding a new source of domestic electricity as demand rises. The 15-megawatt facility will sit on an existing reservoir at Chakan Hydropower Plant 5 near Bishkek, where it will connect to the power grid already serving the site. ADB expects the plant to generate about 20 gigawatt-hours of electricity each year, helping the country meet growing demand and reduce its reliance on imported power.

The financing includes a $19.55 million concessional loan and a $450,000 grant from the Asian Development Fund. The Kyrgyz government will contribute $2.02 million, bringing the combined financing to $22.02 million. ADB Country Director Zheng Wu said the project would help the country make better use of existing energy infrastructure and create opportunities for private investment in renewable power.

The Kyrgyz Republic generates nearly 90% of its electricity from hydropower, a source of affordable, clean energy that depends on available water. Electricity consumption has risen by more than 45% since 2012, and growing pressure on water resources is making it harder for the country to meet demand throughout the year. The gap is especially apparent in winter, when the country relies more heavily on electricity imports.

Solar power joins hydropower at the same site

Installing solar panels on the reservoir will allow the site to generate electricity from sunlight as well as water, using the grid connection already in place. The project includes upgrades to grid infrastructure to support the new plant. ADB estimates that the electricity it generates will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 4,628 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each year.

A first project for future floating solar investment

The project will help local power company Chakan GES build the expertise it needs to develop and operate floating solar facilities. Lessons from the installation will be shared with ADB's developing member countries across Central and West Asia, giving power companies and prospective investors experience to draw on when planning similar projects. ADB expects the operating model to make it easier for private companies to enter the sector and support larger investments over time.

Training opens more routes into renewable energy

The project will fund technical training and workforce development to expand opportunities for women in the renewable energy sector. As Chakan GES gains experience running the country's first utility-scale floating solar plant, the training will help build the local skills needed for future projects. For the Kyrgyz Republic, the reservoir near Bishkek will offer a practical test of how much existing hydropower sites can contribute to a more diverse electricity supply.