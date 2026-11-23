France's 2027 economic growth forecast of 1% at risk of being downgraded, minister says
The French government's 2027 economic growth forecast of 1% for 2027 is at risk of being downgraded but the goal of limiting the public deficit to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) must be maintained, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Monday.
"We are currently updating our figures but it (the forecast) is at risk and the risk is that of a downgrade," Lescure told Franceinfo television, adding the new data will be disclosed in January. "The objective of 5% public deficit (for 2027) must be kept regardlesss of uncertainties over economic growth. It is non-negotiable."
Lescure also confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron was considering a constitutional reform that would impose stricter controls on public spending as France grapples with mounting debt and persistent budget deficits.