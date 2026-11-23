The French government's 2027 economic growth forecast ‌of 1% for 2027 is at risk of being downgraded but the goal of limiting the ‌public deficit to 5% of gross domestic ‌product (GDP) must be maintained, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Monday.

"We are currently updating our figures ⁠but ​it (the forecast) is ⁠at risk and the risk is that of ⁠a downgrade," Lescure told Franceinfo television, adding the ​new data will be disclosed in January. "The objective ⁠of 5% public deficit (for 2027) must be kept regardlesss ⁠of ​uncertainties over economic growth. It is non-negotiable."

Lescure also confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron ⁠was considering a constitutional reform that would impose stricter controls ⁠on ⁠public spending as France grapples with mounting debt and persistent budget ‌deficits.