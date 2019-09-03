The Dragon Prince Season 3 to reunite Amaya, Gren, Synopsis revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 3 does not have an official release date but the fantasy computer-animated television series is already confirmed as the cast and crew have actively promoted it at the recent Comic-Con in San Diego.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 was teased at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego. The third season will be titled "Sun" and the creators announced it as the final season of the animated series. The imminent story is said to be breaking the viewers "in a good and bad way". The co-creator Aaron Ehasz, in a conversation with Comic Book Resources, declined to give further information but gave a hint that Callum (voiced by Jack DeSena) might pretend to be an elf in the imminent series.

At the Comic-Con 2019, some details were revealed for The Dragon Prince Season 3. Callum is said to be exploring his newfound magic abilities after Season 2 and will "touch on other forms of magic". He will grow more powerful as he continues exploring other forms of magic. Secondly, Rayla (voiced by Paula Burrows) disclosed that the upcoming season would feature "Elf Callum" – a reversal of the scenes where her own elven character had to disguise herself as a human (human Rayla).

Paula Burrows further revealed that new details about Rayla's history are coming up and she said it was very impactful for her, as reported by Inverse.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 is expected to reunite Gren and Amaya while Harrow is no more. Claudia's power is said to be tested, as revealed by Business Times China.

Here's the official synopsis of The Dragon Prince Season 3 that states that the "new plot will find Rayla and Callum finally at the cusp of entering Xadia, while young Ezran returns home to take his place on the throne. Lord Viren will see the effects of his influence and power of his new ally – the mysterious Startouch elf, Aaravos."