Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm board 'Wild Mountain Thyme' cast

Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and Jon Hamm have joined the cast of Jamie Dornan-fronted "Wild Mountain Thyme". Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken have also signed on for the movie, which is directed by John Patrick Shanley.

Blunt will play Dornan's star-crossed love interest, reported Variety. The film, an adaptation of Shanley's Broadway smash hit "Outside Mullingar", is set in Ireland and the team will start shooting at the end of the month.

The story revolves around Anthony (Dornan), who works hard to take care of his fields but is constantly belittled by his father (Walken). He has threatened to give the family farm to his American cousin Adam (Hamm). Rosemary (Blunt) hates for having been shamed by Anthony in childhood, and the sparks between them fly. Her mother, Aoife (Molloy), hopes to unite the families before it is too late.

