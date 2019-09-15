Mike Moh, Dave East join Eddie Huang's 'Boogie'

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor Mike Moh and "Elementary" alum Dave East are set to star in Eddie Huang's coming-of-age story, "Boogie". Perry Yung, Alexa Mareka and Taylour Paige have also joined the movie, which is Huang's feature film directorial debut, reported Deadline.

Previously announced cast members include debutant Taylor Takahashi as the titular character, Pamelyn Chee and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. The story will revolve around a Chinese-American basketball talent who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family and his dreams of playing for the NBA.

Huang of "Fresh Off The Boat" fame has also penned the script. Shooting is underway in New York City.

