Vicky Kaushal pays homage to soldiers martyred in 2016 Uri attack

Actor Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remembered those martyred in the dastardly Uri attack three years ago. It was on this day in 2016 when some Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after they were attacked by some heavily armed terrorists in the Uri town in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Honouring those dead souls, the 31-year-old shared a picture of the martyred soldiers together on his Instagram story and wrote, "Remembering the brave hearts we lost on this day 3 years in the Uri attack." However, just 11 days after the day, the Indian Army retaliated with what came to be known as the surgical strikes against some militant launch pads.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which released earlier this year was based on these 2016 surgical strikes and featured Vicky in the lead. The film was helmed by Aditya Dhar and also starred Paresh Rawal as the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. (ANI)

