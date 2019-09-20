Will Arnett, Terry Crews join 'Rumble' voice cast

Actors Will Arnett, Terry Crews and Geraldine Viswanathan have boarded the voice cast of upcoming Paramount Animation film "Rumble". According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project is a co-production between WWE Studios and Paramount Annimation.

Tony Danza, Stephen A Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and famed boxing announcer Michael Buffer are also part of the voice cast. "Rumble" is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes.

Hamish Grieve is directing the movie. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)