Judicial Twist: The Battle of the Two Sullivans in Alaska's Primary

An Alaska Judge Has Ruled That Dan J Sullivan Can Join Republican Us Senator Dan Sullivan On The States August Primary Ballot

In a surprising turn of events, an Alaskan judge has ruled in favor of Dan J. Sullivan, allowing him to remain on the primary ballot against incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. This decision comes after earlier removal due to concerns raised by the Republican Party.

The unelected Sullivan, previously disqualified by the Alaska Division of Elections, was accused, along with Democrats, of creating voter confusion to benefit Senate Democratic candidate Mary Peltola. However, Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews found no constitutional grounds for his removal.

The ruling is set to be appealed to the state's Supreme Court, with a looming deadline for ballot printing. Neither the campaigns of the two Sullivans nor the Alaska Democratic Party provided immediate comments.