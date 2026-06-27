Iga Swiatek Faces New Challenges as Wimbledon Title Defense Begins

Iga Swiatek, the defending Wimbledon champion, cautiously approaches her title defense amid recent struggles. With nine different winners in the past decade, she acknowledges the difficulty of back-to-back victories. Swiatek prepares to build momentum despite early exits in recent tournaments and a new coaching setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Said She Was Keeping Her Expectations In Check As She Prepared For Wimbledon | Updated: 27-06-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 22:41 IST
Iga Swiatek Faces New Challenges as Wimbledon Title Defense Begins
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the reigning Wimbledon champion, remains cautious about her title defense as she prepares for the tournament amid past struggles and a coaching change. Swiatek, who dominated the event last year, acknowledges that Wimbledon has not had consecutive female winners in a decade.

The Polish star has faced a challenging season with inconsistent performances, including quarter-final exits at notable tournaments and a surprising loss to compatriot Magda Linette in Miami, which led to a coaching change from Wim Fissette to Francisco Roig.

As she begins her campaign against American Taylor Townsend, Swiatek aims to rebuild confidence and gather momentum despite admitting to setting low expectations for her performance due to past setbacks.

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