Highlights in Sports: Tennis, Racing, and More

As Wimbledon commences, top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka prepare to face Serbian competitors, while Novak Djokovic eyes his 25th Grand Slam. Coco Gauff remains cautious on grass surfaces, despite her Grand Slam successes.

Madison Keys made history on Saturday by clinching her third Eastbourne title, joining an elite group of champions. In motorsport, George Russell shone by taking pole position for Mercedes at the Austrian Grand Prix amid a gripping qualifying session.

In baseball, the Chicago White Sox delivered a staggering 22-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals, marking one of the most impressive performances of the season. Off the field, Albert Pujols shows interest in managing the New York Mets as they look for new leadership.