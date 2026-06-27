Hezbollah's Defiance: Rejecting the U.S.-Brokered Security Deal

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem rejected a recent U.S.-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel, as conflict continues. The agreement, involving phased Israeli withdrawal, is criticized for undermining Lebanese sovereignty. Tensions remain high, with Hezbollah and other groups condemning the agreement and vowing continued resistance in Israeli-occupied areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Rejected A Usbrokered Security Agreement Between Lebanon And Israel On Saturday A Day After It Was Signed | Updated: 27-06-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 22:45 IST
Hezbollah's Defiance: Rejecting the U.S.-Brokered Security Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has publicly rejected a U.S.-brokered security deal signed between Lebanon and Israel, branding it a surrender to Israel. This announcement came just a day after both nations agreed to the deal, which has sparked a fresh wave of controversy.

Despite the security agreement, hostilities persist, underscored by an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon. More than a million Lebanese, displaced by ongoing conflicts tied to the wider Iran war, face continued uncertainty.

The agreement's critics, including Lebanon's highest-ranking Shi'ite politician, slam it for concessions perceived as undermining Lebanese sovereignty. Meanwhile, Israel's defense leadership supports the deal, citing strategic advantages in maintaining security zones.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026