Hezbollah's Defiance: Rejecting the U.S.-Brokered Security Deal

Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Rejected A Usbrokered Security Agreement Between Lebanon And Israel On Saturday A Day After It Was Signed

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has publicly rejected a U.S.-brokered security deal signed between Lebanon and Israel, branding it a surrender to Israel. This announcement came just a day after both nations agreed to the deal, which has sparked a fresh wave of controversy.

Despite the security agreement, hostilities persist, underscored by an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon. More than a million Lebanese, displaced by ongoing conflicts tied to the wider Iran war, face continued uncertainty.

The agreement's critics, including Lebanon's highest-ranking Shi'ite politician, slam it for concessions perceived as undermining Lebanese sovereignty. Meanwhile, Israel's defense leadership supports the deal, citing strategic advantages in maintaining security zones.