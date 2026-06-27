Hezbollah's Defiance: Rejecting the U.S.-Brokered Security Deal
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem rejected a recent U.S.-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel, as conflict continues. The agreement, involving phased Israeli withdrawal, is criticized for undermining Lebanese sovereignty. Tensions remain high, with Hezbollah and other groups condemning the agreement and vowing continued resistance in Israeli-occupied areas.
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has publicly rejected a U.S.-brokered security deal signed between Lebanon and Israel, branding it a surrender to Israel. This announcement came just a day after both nations agreed to the deal, which has sparked a fresh wave of controversy.
Despite the security agreement, hostilities persist, underscored by an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon. More than a million Lebanese, displaced by ongoing conflicts tied to the wider Iran war, face continued uncertainty.
The agreement's critics, including Lebanon's highest-ranking Shi'ite politician, slam it for concessions perceived as undermining Lebanese sovereignty. Meanwhile, Israel's defense leadership supports the deal, citing strategic advantages in maintaining security zones.
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