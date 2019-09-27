International Development News
PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 27-09-2019 12:29 IST
Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao join indie 'Long Weekend'

Actors Zoe Chao and Finn Wittrock are set to star in the independent romantic drama "Long Weekend". Steve Basilone is directing the film, which also features Damon Wayans, Jr, Casey Wilson, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash.

According to Variety, Wittrock will play a struggling writer, with Chao as an enigmatic woman who suddenly enters his life. Fifty-Seventh Street Productions, Park Pictures, Invisible Pictures, and Rebelle Media are producing the project.

