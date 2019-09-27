Subodh Bajpai Photography Honored With Wedding Photography Excellence Award at Times Power Icons 2019 North Event

Subodh Bajpai Photography, one of the best wedding photographers in Delhi, India was honored with the prestigious Wedding Photography Excellence award at Times Power Icons 2019 North held in Delhi. The event kicked off on a bright note with Delhi Times Fashion Week 2019 and later ended up as a brilliant moment for Subodh Bajpai as he bagged the 'Power Icon' title at the end of the event. Times Power Icons honours industry experts for their exemplary contribution in their respective fields. The team feels that Subodh Bajpai Photography's visionary ideas and outstanding reviews from real couples makes them truly deserve this excellence award.

Giving a modern twist to everything classic, Subodh Bajpai presently has the highest ratings amongst the list of other wedding photographers. He has helped more than 5000 couples plan their wedding seamlessly regardless of the style and location rendering a magical touch to their wedding album. Presently Subodh is heading a team of more than 150 professional and experienced photographers who are dedicated to bringing a couple's wedding vision to life.

The owner of Subodh Bajpai who feels immensely happy to share his experience says, "Having received an incredible award on an eminent platform means a lot! It will further boost our credibility as a trusted and the best wedding photographer in Delhi. The title of 'Power Icon' reflects the constant innovation and technological advancements Subodh has worked on to take wedding photography to the next level. On being conferred with the award of excellence in photography, I feel my team has been my pillar for the business' growth."

Right from doing candid wedding photography to cinematic wedding films to pre-wedding photography to destination wedding photography, Subodh Bajpai believes in creating artistic stories for his clients. The team has created a benchmark with its varied and distinctive wedding photography services.

The talented photography team is based out of Lucknow and also has branches in Delhi, Chandigarh and Kanpur. Not just this, they are also spreading bright and happy vibes in international locations such as Dubai. With innovative ideas, interesting themes, industry best high tech gadgets, Subodh Bajpai is known to follow international standards when it comes to wedding photography. They have also covered various destination weddings and are more than happy to travel to cover your wedding.

About Subodh Bajpai Photography

Subodh Bajpai Photography has brought about a paradigm shift in the wedding photography industry through its unique wedding photography concepts. The team constantly experiments with new ideas to create unique trends.

Subodh Bajpai, the mastermind behind this venture is a highly skilled and passionate photographer himself. The team has served more than 5000+ Indian clients as well as international clients for wedding and pre-wedding coverage.

For more information, please visit https://www.subodhbajpai.in and https://www.subodhbajpaiphotography.com .

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002493/Subodh_Bajpai_Photography.jpg