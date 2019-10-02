Michael Sheen reveals name of newborn daughter

Actors Micheal Sheen and Anna Lundberg have officially confirmed the birth of their first child together and the couple have named their newborn daughter, Lyra. The "Good Omens" star revealed that the child was born on September 23.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday, September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise and all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals," Sheen wrote on Twitter. "On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself," he added.

This is a second child for Sheen, who also shares daughter Lily (20) with former partner, actor Kate Beckinsale.

