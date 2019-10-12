Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo updates revealed, Actress returns to Instagram

There is nothing new to say much on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's marital disharmony that finally ended in divorce. Many blamed the 34-year-old actor for not discussing the matter with his former wife and directly taking the matter to the court.

Truly speaking, fans are not much discussing Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's divorce issue heavily like before as their matter is already settled both are permanently separated from each other. The 37-year-old was recently said to have left South Korea for living in the United States as she reportedly wants to focus on personal development. Some reports also claimed that she decided to take up an art course in New York City.

Due to this reason, Song Hye-Kyo is compelled to stay there for a long time than her usual trips in the Big Apple. She has reportedly registered herself for a short-term course at a school, the name of which is yet to be disclosed. However, one of the representatives of the United Artists Agency didn't comment in favor of the news. "[The reports] are related to her private life, so we do not know anything about it," the representative said.

According to Allkpop, Song Joong-Ki's ex-love is going to attend an event for a jewellery brand at the Lotte Shopping Mall in South Korea's capital, Seoul on October 17. Since her marital separation, she has been reportedly focussing on overseas promotions in Monaco, China and other destinations. Thus, this imminent event will mark her first time an official public appearance in South Korea.

There is no latest update on Song Joong-Ki these days. In our previous posts, we had revealed that the actor would not be seen on small screens after as Arthdal Chronicles went for a hiatus. There is no official declaration on any of his (impending) project, although he is said to have commenced filming for the movie titled Victory.

The beautiful actress, on the other hand, recently posted a series of snaps from a photoshoot she participated in. In her post, she tagged the shoe brand Suecomma Bonnie and photographer Mok Jung Wook. She looks tremendously attractive in her simple garment as she portrays a pair of black-colored shoes.

