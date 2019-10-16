Anurag Kashyap to present Assamese film 'Aamis'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has announced that he will be associated with Assamese feature "Aamis" as a presenter. Written and directed by Bhaskar Hazarika, the film is described as a dark love story. It features Lima Das and Arghadeep Barua in the lead, with a supporting cast of Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh and Manash K Das.

On Tuesday, Kashyap posted a video on his Instagram story where he urged the audiences to watch the film, which releases countrywide on November 22. "Trust me, you have not seen anything like 'Aamis' coming out of India," the filmmaker said in his appeal.

Hazarika is best known for directing "Kothanodi" which won the Best Feature Film in Assamese award at the 63rd National Film Awards. "Aamis" had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film is produced by Poonam Deol and Shyam Bora in association with Wishberry Films.

"Having Anurag Kashyap to present the film is a dream come true for all of us in the team. Anurag is known for his unique and original vision, and his support for 'Aamis' will definitely go a long way in putting the film in the public eye," Hazarika said in a statement. PTI RB BK BK

