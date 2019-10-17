Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to reunite for Robert Eggers' 'The Northman'

"Big Little Lies" co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard are teaming up once again for filmmaker Robert Eggers' new project "The Northman". The film is Eggers follow-up project to indie thriller "The Lighthouse", starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lead, which will bow out in the US on Friday.

"The Northman" is being described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, reported Variety. Skarsgard's brother, "It" star Bill Skarsgard, as well as actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Dafoe are in negotiations to join the cast.

Eggers will helm the movie from a script with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon. Lars Knudsen, best known for producing Ari Aster's "Midsommar", is backing the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)