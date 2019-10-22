Peaky Blinders Season 6 progress update, Why Jordan Bolger left, Know more on cast

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming back soon! Cillian Murphy will return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. The imminent episode will start from where Season 5 ended with the cliffhanger.

Peak Blinders Season 6 will pick up where it left off with Murphy's character Tommy including Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

As Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official premiere date, many fans are wondering if they will have the luck of watching it in this year. The series creator, Steven Knight revealed in July this year that he had already commenced working on Season 6. In September, he confirmed Radio Times that the scripts were still a work in progress.

The information related to Peak Blinders Season 6's plot is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumors. Many fans are wondering what Thomas will do in the imminent episodes who, in the previous season, lost his mind and was on the verge of annihilating himself after being betrayed during his failed assassination attempt on Oswald.

On the other hand, till date fans never knew why Jordan Bolger left Steven Knight-created crime drama television series after Season 4. Jordan Bolger played the role of Isaiah Jesus in the series. "Disappointingly it seems production aren't able to work round my other commitments so as it stands I won't be returning. Peaky/Isaiah has been a big part of my life, a great experience and I've met some amazing people but this one is out of my control," the actor wrote.

In reply one fan commented, "I'm saddened to hear this because Isaiah was great and had so much potential, but I understand why it's coming to an end. You really have so much talent so I hope your current and future works will be just as great, if not more! I wish you the best of luck Jordan."

According to Digital Spy, there is a strong possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.