Owner of Venus Records and Tapes, film producer Champak Jain dead

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@sanjaynirupam)

Owner of Venus Records and Tapes and producer of films like "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Josh", Champak Jain died on Thursday night. He was 52. According to family sources, Jain passed away at 7 PM after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

His funeral will be held at Santacruz Crematorium, here, Friday. Jain had backed movies like "Khiladi", "Hulchul", "Humraaz" among others and was one of the seven brothers of the Venus group- Ratan, Girish, Ganesh, Umed, Ramesh, and Bhanwar Jain.

Actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter and wrote, "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain Ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain Ji, Ganesh Jain ji. RIP Champak sir." Singer Mika Singh also posted on the microblogging site, "Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr Champak Jain, the owner of Venus Music. He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP."

