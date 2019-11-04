Madeline Brewer, Keean Johnson to star in 'The Ultimate Playlist of Noise'
"The Handmaid's Tale" actor Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnson have been roped in to feature in "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise". Set at Hulu, the film is the seventh feature from American High, a newly formed partnership between Jeremy Garelick and Mickey Liddell's LD Entertainment.
The story follows Marcus, an audio-obsessed high school senior, who after learning that he must undergo brain surgery which will render him deaf, decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise - a bucket list of all his favourite sounds. On the top of his list is the sole demo tape of his late brother's in New York. Once he sets out, he meets a charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to the Big Apple for a chance at a life-changing opportunity.
Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound. Bennett Lasseter is attached to direct from Mitchell Winkie's script.
Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett and Michael Schade and Pete Shilaimon are also on board as producers. Johnson was recently seen in HBO's "Euphoria".
