Alec Baldwin sues man who accused him of parking spot rage

Alec Baldwin has filed a defamation lawsuit against the man who says Baldwin hit him in the face during an argument over a New York City parking space. Baldwin says in his lawsuit that contractor Wojciech Cieszkowski's claim that he was violently assaulted by the actor is "objectively false."

Police arrested Baldwin after the Nov 2, 2018 scuffle over a parking spot near Baldwin's apartment building. The actor pleaded guilty to harassment in January and agreed to take an anger-management class. Cieszkowski sued Baldwin last March claiming that Baldwin's assault was "physically painful and psychologically traumatic."

Baldwin says in his own lawsuit filed on Friday that Cieszkowski's "supposed" injuries required nothing more than Tylenol. Douglas Lieb, a lawyer for Cieszkowski, called Baldwin's lawsuit "a desperate tactic designed to silence Mr. Cieszkowski." (AP) IJT

