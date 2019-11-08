International Development News
Armie Hammer to make Broadway return with Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

Armie Hammer is set to return to Broadway with Tracy Letts' new play "The Minutes". Letts, who won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for "August: Osage County", also stars in the play along with Blair Brown, K Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton and Jessie Mueller.

Directed by Anna D Shapiro, another Tony winner for "August: Osage County", the production begins previews on February 25 ahead of a March 15 official opening at the Cort Theatre, New York. According to Deadline, the limited 16-week engagement is scheduled to run through June 14.

The play is a satirical view of municipal civics that reflects the contentious divisions tearing apart the country and shredding democracy. Letts will play the mayor of Big Cherry, the play's fictional small-town setting, while Hammer will essay the role of an idealistic whistleblower character newly elected to the council.

