Armie Hammer to make Broadway return with Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

Armie Hammer is set to return to Broadway with Tracy Letts' new play "The Minutes". Letts, who won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for "August: Osage County", also stars in the play along with Blair Brown, K Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton and Jessie Mueller.

Directed by Anna D Shapiro, another Tony winner for "August: Osage County", the production begins previews on February 25 ahead of a March 15 official opening at the Cort Theatre, New York. According to Deadline, the limited 16-week engagement is scheduled to run through June 14.

The play is a satirical view of municipal civics that reflects the contentious divisions tearing apart the country and shredding democracy. Letts will play the mayor of Big Cherry, the play's fictional small-town setting, while Hammer will essay the role of an idealistic whistleblower character newly elected to the council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)