British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the 2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins with the police. Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. From body jewelry to shoes, some 170 lots were offered "to assist with the settlement of the estate's liabilities", according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) "surpassing all expectations". Video game 'Legends' do battle for $1 million

Two teams of young video gamers from Europe and China will do virtual battle on Sunday - and there's more than $1 million at stake. The teams will fight it out in blockbuster online game "League of Legends", in a contest drawing millions of viewers and a growing crowd of sponsors. Olympics: Placido Domingo pulls out of cultural event, cites 'complexity'

Opera singer Placido Domingo has withdrawn from a pre-Olympics theatrical event set for next spring, he said in a statement issued by Tokyo Olympics organizers on Friday, citing the "complexity" of the project. Domingo, who had been set to participate in an event fusing opera and Japan's traditional kabuki to kick off a cultural festival, resigned last month as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, saying accusations of sexual misconduct had compromised his ability to continue.

