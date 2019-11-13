Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Since the divorce of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo was finalized, typical types of rumors have started swirling up encircling them and many were later proved untrue. Many speculations popped up regarding the basic reason of their split. Now the matter has got saturated and both are on their ways to continuing with their respective careers.

Many fans still wonder why Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's divorce didn't make much noise unlike other celebrities. The reason is their divorce process was immediately processed and the couple came to a decision of not separating their assets. Even they reportedly didn't require to appear for any hearing and it is believed that their lawyers only represented them at the court. This is one of the major reasons why their divorce didn't make much noise.

On the other hand, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo never spoke against each other to the media which directly helped their divorce process moving into a direction of absolute separation in a peaceful manner. Even they still maintain in keeping the real reason(s) of their divorce quite confidential.

According to EconoTimes, Song Seung-Ki, brother of Song Joong-Ki recently posted a cryptic message over the Instagram. The message is a Chinese idiom which actually means 'to cover up'. Apparently, he may be trying to say that Song Hye-Kyo and her management agency are trying to 'cover up' or hide the truth behind the couple's bitter relationship that finally ended in legal separation, as reported by Today Online.

Many netizens including their avid followers are still wondering if Song Seung-Ki's post had anything to do with Song Hye-Kyo. Several fans are doubting that Song Joong-Ki's brother is putting finger on her and her management for hiding the truth behind their divorce.

It has also later been reported that Song Hye-Kyo, as the consequence of their marital trouble, rarely or never attended her husband's family events like weddings, birthdays and even funerals. The world knows Koreans very well for giving much emphasize on the importance of family events. Instead, she was spotted multiple times with her friends on many occasions of holidays.