Singer Aaron Carter in hospital, Mom shares photo

American rapper and singer Aaron Carter has been hospitalised for unknown reasons and the singer's mother, Jane Carter, reassured fans that he was being cared for. "Momma's gonna take care of you," Jane captioned a picture of Aaron apparently asleep in a bed at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Destin, Florida, covered with a sheet.

She added on Twitter that she would be handling his social media accounts until he recovers, reported Page Six. [{c07b442c-78c9-4843-b78c-4dee031e0a6c:intradmin/DHDFGHDFH.JPG}]

Carter's typically made an unpredictable social media presence in September, with the hosts of 'The Doctors' show for an interview, during which he produced a bag containing all of the prescription drugs he's allegedly taking. In an episode of the show, the 31-year-old singer said, "The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I'm manic depressive, I'm prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole."

A drug test performed on the show revealed that Carter's urine tested positive for marijuana and 'extended opiates,' in addition to the prescription medication. Carter attributed the opiates to hydrocodone prescribed after recent dental work. Since then, he was visited by police multiple times, accused his late sister Leslie of sexual abuse and surrendered two assault rifles he purchased. His brother, singer Nick Carter, revealed amid these developments that he has taken a restraining order out on his sibling. Aaron capped the month by debuting a massive face tattoo, which the tattoo artist said the singer initially wanted to cover his entire face.

One person with apparent knowledge of the situation is American Actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that "MORE WILL BE REVEALED," in response to the photo of Carter. Feldman goes on to add, "HIS IS Y I ASK U 2 JOIN N SELFLESS SUPPORT" of Carter, "REGARDLESS OF WHAT HE SAID ABOUT ME N THE PAST."

Feldman and Carter have been co-starring on the reality Tv show 'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition' and continued an argument from the show onto social media.(ANI)

