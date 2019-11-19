Jennifer Lopez did 'Hustlers' for free

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she didn't charge any fee for "Hustlers", a crime drama about New York strippers who swindle Wall Street traders. Lopez starred as Ramona, the ringleader to the group of ambitious women who take their plans of getting their full cut too far and also produced the film.

The actor said the decision to do the movie for free was hers. "I do things because I love them. I didn't get paid a whole bunch of money for 'Hustlers'. I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself.

"That's the 'Jenny From the Block'. I do what I want, I do what I love. But it was kind of a really different mindset to get into to play Ramona," Lopez told GQ magazine. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film, which is generating major Oscar buzz, is based on a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler titled 'The Hustlers at Scores'.

Set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis, the movie explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on their Wall Street clientele. Lopez said she is proud of the film which celebrates women in all capacities.

"It became a movement. This is our movie, where we run sh*t. They know it's all women producers, woman directors, woman writers, all women starring in it. We've been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned," she added. "Hustlers" also featured Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)