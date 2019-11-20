International Development News
Pom Klementieff joins next 'Mission: Impossible' movie

  PTI
  • |
  Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 11:51 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-11-2019 11:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@fact_hollywood)

"Avengers: Endgame" star Pom Klementieff has boarded the cast of Tom Cruise's next "Mission: Impossible" film. The actor, best known for portraying Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), joins the project in an undisclosed role.

The news was shared by director Christopher McQuarrie on Tuesday on Instagram. He posted a photo of Klementieff on the social media site with the caption, "@pom.klementieff, how do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78"

The 33-year-old actor responded by sharing the same photo on Instagram. "@christophermcquarrie Mischief: Accepted #MI78," she wrote in the caption.

Klementieff joins her fellow MCU star Hayley Atwell, who boarded the project in September this year. McQuarrie became the only director in the franchise's history to return for a second time with 2018 film Fallout after 2015's Rogue Nation", will write and direct two more films in the franchise.

Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in "Mission Impossible" films, will reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt. Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to reprise their respective characters in the new movie.

"Fallout" , which released in July last year, was met with unanimous praise from the critics for its upscale action sequences even though Cruise ended up breaking his ankle while shooting a jump scene. The film made USD 791 million worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

