Trump's Tariff Threats: A Grapes of Wrath for French Wines

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French wines to pressurize President Emmanuel Macron into joining his new peace initiative. Macron is likely to decline. Trump's threats strain U.S.-EU trade relations, impacting the French wine industry and raising diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:02 IST
Trump

In a bold move aimed at shaping international relations, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a steep 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes. His ultimatum appears to be an effort to encourage French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in his Board of Peace initiative, which focuses on global conflict resolution.

The initiative aims to begin with addressing the long-standing Gaza issue and then expand to other global conflicts. However, Macron is reportedly planning to decline the invitation, a decision underscored by Trump's dismissive remarks regarding the French leader's political future.

The tariff threat has stirred tensions in transatlantic trade, particularly affecting the French wine and spirits industry, which has already suffered from previous trade measures. This development comes as global powers, including the European Union, weigh their responses to what they perceive as coercive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

