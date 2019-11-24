International Development News
Cardi B shares adorable video of daughter Kulture dancing on Grammy-nominated song 'Clout'

After singer-rapper Cardi B and Offset's song 'Clout' was nominated for a Grammy Award, the mother of one shared an adorable video of her daughter Kulture Kiari, which will just steal your heart.

Cardi B. Image Credit: ANI

After singer-rapper Cardi B and Offset's song 'Clout' was nominated for a Grammy Award, the mother of one shared an adorable video of her daughter Kulture Kiari, which will just steal your heart. With a big smile on her face, the 16-month-old Kulture can be seen moving her arms around over the music while dancing to the track.

"Happy Friday!!! KK fav song got nominated," Cardi -- who picked up her first Grammy earlier this year for her debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' -- captioned the sweet post. "She so New York but was born in Georgia ," she wrote.

Of course, this isn't the first time Kulture has proved that she's her parents' biggest fan! Last month, the 27-year-old rapper shared another video of her daughter listening to the hit single.

In addition to showing off her adorable dance moves, Kulture also proved she's a budding fashionista by wearing plenty of bling on her wrists as well as a white Gucci sweatsuit, reported People magazine. A proud Cardi wrote, "Celebrating my mommy [?] Styled by mommy." (ANI)

