Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

In the previous episode of Madam Secretary Season 6, we had seen both Hanson and Canning spreading wild conspiracy theories about Elizabeth. Image Credit: Facebook / Madam Secretary

Madam Secretary Season 6 was premiered on October 6 after a hiatus of around 5.5 months. Till date, eight episodes have been aired and fans are passionately waiting for episode 9 to come. Read the spoilers below at your own risk.

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 will be aired on December 1. We are only two episodes away from the completion of the current season. The viewers were already enlightened with the bitter fact that Season 6 would mark end to the American political drama television series. Having only ten episodes in its last season, it seems to be very challenging for the series to showcase everything.

Here's the synopsis of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 titled 'Carpe Diem' – Elizabeth faces a crisis when a military conflict in international waters spirals to the brink of nuclear confrontation; with the imminent threat of impeachment looming, Elizabeth and Henry make a list of things to do while she's still in office.

In the previous episode of Madam Secretary Season 6, we had seen both Hanson and Canning spreading wild conspiracy theories about Elizabeth, leaving her and her family with little recourse as the impeachment hearings got under way. The attack of Canning on Stevie was irritating.

With Elizabeth continue to hold the chair of President through the end of the series? There is no doubt that she is going to confront some significant challenges. Many fans are worried if the writers and series creators want to end the series in a depressing tone. But another sect of fans believe she will stick to her position while her problems and other challenges will be kept at one side.

Here's the full synopsis with courtesy to CBS – In the series finale, members of the World Cup Champion U.S. Women's Soccer team, Crystal Dunn, Allie Long, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, visit the White House to help Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) kick off a new landmark political initiative. Cicely Tyson guest stars as Flo Avery, who was born the day women were granted the right to vote, and joins the soccer stars at the White House. Tyne Daly guest stars as Senator Amy Ross from Ohio, who opposes the initiative.

Never miss the airing of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 titled 'Carpe Diem' on December 1, 2019 on the CBS Television Network. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

