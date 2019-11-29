International Development News
Marvel film 'Black Widow' to release in India before US

It's good news for Marvel fans as the upcoming highly anticipated film 'Black Widow' will release in India, one day before the USA.

Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It's good news for Marvel fans as the upcoming highly anticipated film 'Black Widow' will release in India, one day before the USA. The film will hit screens on April 30, 2020, in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information on Twitter. In August, the makers of the film shared the first official look of Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff from the long-awaited film. While there's still no footage to feast on, the very first poster for the film had landed and it is everything!

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and Concept Artist Andy Park shared the poster on Twitter, writing, "BLACK WIDOW!!! Official D23 poster I had the honour of painting. She's very near and dear to me since it's the gazillionth time I've concept designed/painted her. What a cast and crew." The poster prominently features Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow (Johansson), in a brand new stunning black and grey colour suit and a new hairstyle. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) are on either side of Natasha.

Harbour's Red Guardian is almost identical to his comics' counterpart with the exception of his beard. Johansson has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Johansson was last seen as 'Black Widow' in the hit 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame', in which she sacrificed herself to save Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) and get the Soul Stone from Vormir during the 'time heist'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

