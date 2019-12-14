Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhartendu Natya Utsav concludes another successful edition

Bhartendu Natya Utsav organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad concluded another successful edition of the theatre festival.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:42 IST
Bhartendu Natya Utsav concludes another successful edition
Bhartendu Natya Utsav. Image Credit: ANI

Bhartendu Natya Utsav organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad concluded another successful edition of the theatre festival. A tribute to the father of modern Hindi literature as well as Hindi theatre - Bharatendu Harishchandra, the festival is being celebrated for the last four decades, that features some notable works of eminent litterateurs along with some promising contemporary writers and directors.

The festival lasted for six days, featuring one play per day. The first day of the festival saw the play 'Seedhiyan' written by Daya Prakash Sinha, which is a comparison to today's time to that of the previous era like the Mughal rule. Directed by Arvind Singh, the play showed how people by hook or crook will try to climb up the ladder of success and reach the top.

A musical play 'Ram Ki Shakti Pooja' was what the audience saw the second day. Directed by Prathibha Singh and written by great poet Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, the play is against the war background of famous Indian epic Ramayana showcasing Lord Rama worshipping Goddess Shakti. Shakespeare's 'A journey of Romeo Juliet' was the talk of the third day. Directed by Manoj Kumar Tyagi the play featured an actor, performing as Romeo, who doesn't feel his character and instead of being a puppet in the hands of the director, he wants the freedom to make decisions on his own according to the criteria.

'Sheeshe ke khilone' originally written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Govind Singh Yadav was saved for the fourth day. An adaptation of the English play 'The Glass Menagerie', the scenes are drawn from the memories of the narrator Aejaz, a character in the play. The fifth day had Vikram Singh written 'Ardhkaavya'. Directed by Kajal Soni, the play is a tale of broken identities which all the four entities bonded to each other in a family has to undergo in a spine-chilling subject they unfold on the stage. Through this play, presented by Robroo group, they unfold the grass-root cause for corruption and militancy.

The festival was concluded with a comedy play 'Prem Kabootar', written and presented by Manav Kaul. Directed by Sameep Singh, the play shows the era of school days, teenage love affairs and the blossoming romance. The story revolves around Saleem the tailor and a Casanova, Raju the chai wala and Suneel the Hindi film hero and villain both in his own self. All three are living the magical feel of love in their own way and then ultimately becoming Kabootar. Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia shared, "Looking at the works of these eminent writers and directors, I can proudly say that our country is a pool of talents. Not only the writers and the directors even the actors have a done commendable work. I congratulate the team of Sahitya Kala Parishad, all the artists who participated in this year's Bhartendu Natya Utsav for putting up a great show. I thank the audience for showing their love and support to this festival and we hope to continue for years to come." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019