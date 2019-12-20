Left Menu
Mark Wahlberg goes shirtless on Instagram after 6-month body transformation

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg posted a picture of his muscular and chiselled physique on Instagram on Thursday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:20 IST
Wahlberg looking jacked after 6 months of hard work (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg posted a picture of his muscular and chiselled physique on Instagram on Thursday (local time). This is not the first time that Mark is in the limelight for his incredible shape as he achieved a similar feat back in 2013 while filming for 'Pain & Gain' with Dwayne Johnson.

The 48-year-old attributes his transformation to 6 months of hard dieting and training. "Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing," Wahlberg said in the caption.

The post left a lot of fans and even celebrities awestruck and attracted loads of positive comments appreciating his hard work and dedication. Whalberg has lately been promoting the F45 training system that he followed to achieve his fitness goals.

He even has his son Brendan to accompany him to the gym. In another post, the star can be seen helping out his little man to squeeze out 5 pull-ups with a fairly decent form for an 11-year-old. (ANI)

