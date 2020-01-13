Will try to make 'Chhapak', 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said Bollywood movies "Tanhaji" and "Chhapaak" be made tax free in the state. He said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Earlier, the Revenue ministry used to take a decision on making a movie tax-free, but now the tax has been subsumed in the GST. Still, I will personally take up the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters here. Thorat, who also heads the state Congress unit, said he personally wanted both the movies to be made tax-free.

"Chhapaak", directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. It stars Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor. "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the 17th Century military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Speaking on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was ratified last week by the Centre, Thorat said, "I don't think the act will be implemented in the state. If there is a difference of opinion, we will discuss it with our allies to arrive at a consensus," he said.

The Congress is one of the ruling constituents in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the NCP. PTI ND NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.