Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Niro takes shot at Trump as he accepts SAG lifetime award

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 08:15 IST
De Niro takes shot at Trump as he accepts SAG lifetime award
Image Credit: Flickr

Robert De Niro, considered one of the finest motion picture performers of his generation, was saluted on Sunday with a lifetime achievement award from his acting peers, and used the occasion to take a veiled jab at U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two-time Academy Award winner and star of Oscar-nominated mob film "The Irishman" received the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) tribute celebrating a 50-year career in films ranging from dramas like "The Deer Hunter," "Raging Bull" and "The Godfather: Part II" to comedies such as "Meet the Parents" and "Silver Linings Playbook." Stepping onto the stage to a rousing standing ovation and cheers at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday evening, De Niro took another swipe at Trump, without mentioning him by name, as the president faces a Senate trial this week on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"There's right, and there's wrong and there's common sense, and there's abuse of power, and as a citizen I have as much right as anyone else ... to voice my opinion," the actor said. "And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I'm going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power. And that's all I'm going say about that tonight." He then went on to thank his "comrades in arms" for bestowing the life achievement honor, presented by the SAG-AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Actors) union.

A versatile actor with more than 100 films to his credit, De Niro, 76, also is co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, established to help revitalize lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that reduced the World Trade Center to ruins. Although known for his often-taciturn demeanor in public appearances while strictly guarding his private life, De Niro has emerged as one of Trump's most vocal critics outside of political circles.

In 2018, he launched an expletive-laden attack on Trump on live television as a presenter on stage of the Tony Awards for Broadway theater. Trump responded on Twitter by calling De Niro "a very low-key individual." A frequent collaborator with director Martin Scorsese, De Niro built his career with haunting portrayals of loners and tough guys - a deranged ex-convict in "Cape Fear," a disturbed vigilante in "Taxi Driver," a disillusioned Vietnam War veteran in "Deer Hunter," a ruthless gangster in "Goodfellas."

A method actor and perfectionist who trained at the Stella Adler Conservatory and the American Workshop and with Lee Strasberg, De Niro earned a reputation for intense preparation. He learned to speak a Sicilian dialect to play the young mobster Vito Corleone in "The Godfather: Part II," a role that earned him his first Oscar in 1975. And he famously gained 60 pounds (27 kilos) for his second Oscar-winning performance as boxing great Jake LaMotta in 1980's "Raging Bull."

He also found success playing his hard-bitten screen image for laughs, in such comedic roles as an insecure mob boss in "Analyze This" and a retired CIA operative in "Meet the Fockers." Nevertheless, De Niro has been largely overlooked this awards season for his acting work as hitman Frank Sheeran in "The Irishman," failing to garner nominations as a performer in the Golden Globes, Oscars, or SAG contests. He did, however, share an Academy Award nomination in this year's best picture race as one of four named producers of "The Irishman."

De Niro joins previous SAG lifetime recipients including Alan Alda, Elizabeth Taylor, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood and Debbie Reynolds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Penguins come from 3 down to beat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...

UPDATE 3-'Parasite' scores upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

South Korean thriller Parasite was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month. Parasite, the...

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild SAG awards for film and television were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following is a list of winners in key categoriesFILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTUREParasiteBEST FILM ACTORJoaquin Pho...

UPDATE 2-NFL-49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020