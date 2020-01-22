'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to re-release in India on Feb 14

Mark your calendars as the makers of the epic Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio starred award-winning hit 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' has announced to release the comedy-drama in India on February 14, also Valentine's Day. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram and informed about the release as he wrote, "And the icons are back...Sony Pictures Entertainment India to *re-release* #OnceUponATimeInHollywood on 14 Feb 2020."

Taran also shared a special poster of the film that features the lead actors of the flick -- Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' has been nominated in several different categories in a multitude of award ceremonies and has also won multiple awards and accolades.

Recently, Pitt won an award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for best the actor in a drama. The movie has also been nominated for ten different categories in the upcoming 2020 Academy Awards. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie also features Emile Hirsch among several others. It is a commercial hit and has grossed around USD 373.1 million worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.