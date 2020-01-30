Adnan Sami shares adorable snaps from wedding anniversary celebration

Singer and one of the recent Padma Shri awardees Adnan Sami took to social media on Thursday and shared some glimpses of the celebration of his 10 year wedding anniversary. The 'Tera Chehra' artist and his wife Roya Faryabi seen twinning as both of them donned royal blue attires. Accompanying them was their infant daughter Medina.

Adnan captioned the series of pictures as he wrote, "A Wedding Anniversary Date with the two 'Soul Mates' of my life!!!" Adnan has previously shared in 2018 how Medina has changed his life.

Adnan's Padma Shri award-winning had called in a lot of controversies. But amidst all of it, Adnan took out time for his family and celebrated the special day with wife and daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.