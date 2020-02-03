Left Menu
Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Song Hye-Kyo is highly being praised by her fans for her wonderful idea of expressing ‘love for Wuhan’. Image Credit: Instagram / Chaumet

The famous Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo is creating headlines for her support for the people of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus. The former wife of Song Joong-Ki, accompanied by Yoo Ah-in are both voicing their support for the people living in China's Wuhan.

The Descendants of the Sun actress, Song Hye-Kyo, after legal separation from Song Joong-Ki, recently took to social media to express how she cares for the coronavirus-affected people living in Wuhan. Her post encouraged others to help and care the affected people. Even Yoo Ah-in took to Instagram on February 1 writing "We are human. We are Earth. We are one."

Song Hye-Kyo is highly being praised by her fans for her wonderful idea of expressing 'love for Wuhan'. Her style of expressing humanity is highly commendable. The GIF posted by the 38-year-old actress portrays 'Love for Human, Love for Wuhan'.

On the other hand, Song Hye-Kyo posted three praying hands emoji, which is an indication that the beautiful actress is beseeching her fans to take care of the coronavirus-affected people. As Wuhan is the epicentre of coronavirus and people from around the globe have criticised the people of Wuhan for their typical food habit, she has specifically named it and linked with the word 'human'.

But many Chinese users have criticized Song Hye-Kyo for failing to donate funds in combating the epidemic. Now she has disabled the comment section.

According to Allkpop, a number of Korean entertainment acts are adjusting their schedules out of coronavirus prevention concerns. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Korea is currently at 15.

Song Hye-Kyo and Yoo Ah-in posted similar GIF over Instagram. But the 33-year-old South Korean actor wrote "We are human. We are Earth. We are one."

Following the divorce of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, the Korean darling has been noticed going overseas with her friends. On Friday, January 24, she posted an update with her pet dog on Instagram. According to Allkpop, she is currently in talks for her possible appearance in a movie titled Anna.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo and other Korean celebrities.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on

