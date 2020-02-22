Left Menu
Will Arnett, girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are expecting their first child

Will Arnett and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are expecting their first child together.

Will Arnett, girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are expecting their first child
Actor Will Arnett. Image Credit: ANI

Will Arnett and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are expecting their first child together. The news of 'The Lego Movie' actor and his girlfriend's pregnancy was confirmed by the Us Weekly.

"They are very happy and thrilled," an insider told the publication. The 49-year-old star is the father of two, 11-year-old Archie and Abel, 9, with ex-wife Amy Poehler.

It is the second child for Brawn, a businesswoman who's been dating Arnett since 2019. "There's nothing like [being their father]," the Canadian actor gushed to Us in June 2018 about being a parent to his boys.

"It's the greatest thing ever. There is no other single thing in my life that is even in the same category," he added. Earlier in 2019, the publication broke the news in May 2019 that the couple had been dating for several months.

The 'Arrested Development' star and New York-based executive were spotted out together on both the East and West Coasts as early as March 2019. As reported by the publication, Brawn worked as a public relations and marketing director at the luxury lingerie company Kiki de Montparnasse before becoming the CEO of Chapel, which was a clothing brand that sold vintage T-shirts, in 2016.

She was previously married to restauranteur Jon Neidich from October 2014 to summer of 2018, a source previously told the Us Weekly. Brawn and Neidich share a son named Nash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

